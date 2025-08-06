I’ve been hard at work prototyping and raising money for NeutraOat, which is why I’ve been publicly quiet. I’ll have some updates on that soon. In the meanwhile, here’s a summary of a bit of scientific research for you.

Forever chemicals, or PFAS, are bad for you. I’ve covered this in a previous post. This is why I wanted to make something like NeutraOat to remove them.

It’s natural for people to ask what the evidence is on whether fiber can remove PFAS. Well, fortunately for the length of this blog post, there’s really only two well-done studies which examine this in humans, both from the past couple of years.

The more exciting one is a 2024 open-label randomized cross-over trial of cholestyramine from Denmark. Cholestyramine is a fascinating medical fiber invented about 50 years ago to control cholesterol. It works dissimilarly to NeutraOat: instead of attracting toxins via hydrophobicity and carefully controlled pores, it attracts toxins because it’s been modified to have a positive charge. Therefore, it attracts everything with a negative charge, good or bad, including bile salts, PFAS, and hydrophobic vitamins.

In this study, it was found that 12 weeks of cholestyramine reduced serum levels of PFAS by 60%, with smaller reductions for related but less negatively charged forever chemicals. This is a huge result! First of all, 60% is a big number. Second of all, these are serum levels. This means that a fiber which acts only in the gut can pull PFAS out of the blood, likely via enterohepatic circulation. This is exactly the result I was hoping to get with NeutraOat.

The less exciting one is a 2025 double-blind, randomized, controlled study from Canada, showing that non-modified oat beta glucan over a period of 4 weeks can reduce serum PFAS by a moderate amount (12%), while rice fiber cannot. This, again, helps prove that fiber can reduce serum cholesterol, and, together with the previous study, gives a good rationale for why NeutraOat is needed. NeutraOat is being designed to provide the PFAS reductions of cholestyramine, with the safety and tolerability profile of regular oat beta glucan.

Exciting times are afoot in the fiber space!