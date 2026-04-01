NeutraOat, if you recall, is a modified oat fiber supplement I’ve been developing that traps PFAS, plasticizers, and other environmental toxins through hydrophobic interactions. Unlike other binders, it doesn’t trap good stuff, like vitamins, supplements, or medications, because we’ve carefully tuned the pore sizes to exclude big molecules. Hydrophobic toxins, as it happens, are universally smaller than bulky hydrophobic vitamins and supplements.

That was my pitch, anyways, when I first started publicly developing NeutraOat about a year ago. I didn’t actually have any proof, since everything was on paper. Most of the reaction I got from people, especially investors, was “Neat idea! Let me know when you have data”. This was unfortunate, because it takes money to get data, and money was what I didn’t have.

But, somehow, I scraped together just enough money, including a frightening amount from my own savings, partnered with a university lab up in Alberta, Canada, and launched some very aggressive experimenting. The idea felt right, both in terms of its importance and its timeliness, and I was excited by it.

I now, finally, have the first results from my roughly year’s worth of grind. And the results are good! NeutraOat, unlike activated charcoal’s “vacuum cleaning” of toxins and vitamins alike, is a selective, toxin-based filter. Let’s walk through this data.

On the left, we’ve got stuff we want to get sequestered: BPA, an estrogenic toxin found in your can lining and receipt paper; DEHP, a hormone disrupting plasticizer found in your flexible plastic like water bottles or plastic tubing; and PFOA, the oldest PFAS, formerly found in your Teflon pans and now found in your water and blood.

On the right, we’ve got stuff we don’t want to get sequestered. CBD and Vitamin D probably need no introduction. Clarithromycin is a common antibiotic.

As you can see, we’re beating the relevant comparators on every single compound that we tested. NeutraOat is not only trapping toxins better than activated charcoal or cholestyramine (medical fiber), it’s sparing vitamins, supplements, and medicine way better than them, too. To put our vitamin/supplement/medicine sparing in perspective, the bioavailability of all of those swings way more based on what you ate before taking the supplement than it will by taking NeutraOat.

The PFOA data is especially exciting, although it may not look it at first. The reason we compared NeutraOat to cholestyramine is that cholestyramine showed a 60% reduction in serum PFAS over 12 weeks in a Dutch study. PFAS transits from the bloodstream, to the liver, to the intestine, back to the bloodstream multiple times a day (“enterohepatic circulation”). Cholestyramine accomplishes that 60% reduction by capturing 20% of PFAS every time the blood circulates back to the intestine. With our 30% capture, we should be able to expect even greater PFAS serum reduction. We can turn “forever chemicals” into “couple month chemicals”.

Of course, all of this is subject to being proven out in people. We did all these experiments in a simulated digestive tract, and we actually back-calculated the cholestyramine number. We got as close as possible to seeing how NeutraOat will work in real people, but it’s not the same.



That’s why our next step after this is actually testing NeutraOat in real people. We’re scaling up production, proving NeutraOat is food-safe, and then doing two clinical trials:

1. NeutraOat vs. placebo in overweight/prediabetic people given a can of soup, a protein bar, and a can of Coke. We expect the BPA from the soup and the DEHP from the protein bar will screw up people’s glucose response, like it did in this study. The glucose response will then be triggered by the can of Coke. All of this will be magnified in prediabetic people, because they already have messed up glucose responses.

NeutraOat will normalize the glucose response, which will show up in both CGM monitoring and in health diaries (i.e. NeutraOat will prevent brain fog, crashing, and digestive problems). We’ll also track BPA/DEHP elimination through urine.

2. NeutraOat in people with high PFAS levels. This will be a more long-term trial, tracking people over 12 weeks and seeing how NeutraOat affects both the amount of PFAS elimination through fecal samples and the serum level of PFAS through blood samples.

I think we’ll be ready to start these trials in 4-6 months. This might seem astonishingly fast, but that’s the nice thing about the supplement world. We don’t need to run a heavy duty trial with lots of regulation in order to get good results, or to improve people’s health.

Interested in signing up for preorders? Fill out the form. Want to get involved in the trials or have questions? My email is trevor [at] NeutraOat.com .